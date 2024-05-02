Kulicke & Soffa receives major order for advanced ball bonding

Kulicke and Soffa says that the order will be fulfilled over multiple quarters starting from the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024.

The semiconductor industry continues to experience rapid digital transformation, driven by emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, high-bandwidth connectivity, and IoT applications. These growing market opportunities depend on transformative semiconductor packaging solutions due to the cost challenges of traditional node shrink.

Kulicke & Soffa's is looking to address this with its portfolio of high-performance advanced interconnect solutions enabling this next-level of semiconductor complexity by supporting higher package-level transistor density through finer interconnects – enabling the growth of cost-effective, high-volume 2.5D and 3D semiconductor packages.

The company says that the RAPID Pro meets the most critical requirements of the high-volume Assembly and Test market, which is estimated to account for around two-thirds of the global demand for Ball Bonding applications. ProSuite provides an additional value proposition by providing new response-based bonding and looping capabilities, ensuring competitive production of complex wire bonded packages.

"We are pleased to observe both capacity and technology related demand return to this critical customer group. This sizeable order from a key Assembly and Test customer, combined with the demand for our ProSuite solutions, highlights the growing market demand for more robust and capable manufacturing solutions," said Ivy Qin, K&S Vice President and General Manager, Ball Bonder Business Unit in a press release.

During its recently completed second fiscal quarter of 2024, the company's Ball Bonding segment revenue has grown by more than 50% over the same period in the prior fiscal year. K&S is preparing to ramp Ball Bonder supply chain and production activities, while aggressively delivering on both ongoing and new customer engagements across its portfolio of Thermocompression, Advanced Dispense and Memory solutions.