Aixtron names new VP of investor relations

“With Christian Ludwig we have won a proven capital markets expert with many years of experience in the semiconductor industry. We are very pleased to have him join our team to continue our successful capital markets communication and to set new impulses,” says Dr. Christian Danninger, CFO of Aixtron SE, in a press release.

Christian Ludwig began his professional career as a purchaser of semiconductor equipment at Philips Semiconductors in Hamburg, Germany. This was followed by an international assignment in the U.S., where he was responsible for the company’s capital goods purchasing in the region.

From 2004 onwards, Ludwig worked as a Research Analyst – initially as a Senior Equity Analyst at Berenberg Bank in Hamburg, and since 2010 at Bankhaus Lampe in Düsseldorf, Germany. His last position there was Head of Equity Research before he moved to the corporate side to Deutz in 2020.

“We warmly welcome Christian Ludwig to our AIXTRON team and thank Carsten Werle, who has been overseeing our IR department as an interim manager in the recent months,” adds CFO Danninger.

During a transitional period, Carsten Werle will continue to be available as an additional contact for Aixtron's IR department.