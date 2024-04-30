Fraunhofer to expand its collaboration with South Korea

The Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, with eight of its institutes, is their partner in Germany. On April 25, the collaboration was sealed with a letter of agreement and the opening of a coordination hub.

In total, there are six of these coordination hubs across the world, intending to consolidate collaboration between South Korean companies and international research institutions. The coordination hub in Germany is joining a network of offices in the US, including at MIT, Yale and Johns Hopkins University.

The tasks of these hubs include providing both sides with relevant expertise, planning joint research and development projects and supporting researchers from South Korea as part of the program. The organiser and project sponsor of the program is the Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology (KIAT). As part of the international partnership, several million US dollars will be invested in Germany alone.

In Berlin, KIAT and Fraunhofer inaugurated the coordination hub and sealed their collaboration with the signing of a letter of agreement.

“We are delighted that South Korea has selected Fraunhofer, together with renowned US research institutions, as a partner of excellence to jointly expedite developments in areas such as battery cell and semiconductor technology. Our close alliance is vital because South Korea is not only an important political partner but also one of the ten most innovative countries in the world. We can learn a lot from each other and generate new knowledge together,” says Dr. Johann Feckl, Head of Pre-Competitive Research and International Affairs at Fraunhofer, in a press release.

Eight Fraunhofer institutes will be involved in the partnership: the Fraunhofer Institutes for Organic Electronics, Electron Beam and Plasma Technology FEP in Dresden; for Telecommunications, Heinrich-Hertz-Institut, HHI in Berlin; for Integrated Systems and Device Technology IISB in Erlangen; for Applied Polymer Research IAP in Potsdam; for Production Technology IPT in Aachen; for Materials Recycling and Resource Strategies IWKS in Alzenau as well as for Ceramic Technologies and Systems IKTS (project lead) and for Material and Beam Technology IWS, both in Dresden.

Additional Fraunhofer institutes, such as the Fraunhofer Institute for Silicate Research ISC in Würzburg, will be involved in future projects. KIAT is also inviting other German institutions and companies to join the partnership.