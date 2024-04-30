Guerrilla RF acquires GaN device portfolio from Gallium Semiconductor
Guerrilla RF has finalised the acquisition of Gallium Semiconductor's entire portfolio of GaN power amplifiers and front-end modules.
Effective April 26th, 2024, Guerrilla RF acquired all previously released components as well as new cores under development at Gallium Semiconductor. Additionally, all associated intellectual property has been transferred to the company as part of this portfolio acquisition.
By integrating these assets, the Guerrilla RF intends to significantly enhance its ongoing efforts to develop and commercialise a new line of GaN devices tailored for wireless infrastructure, military, and satellite communications applications.
According to the Yole Group, the RF GaN device market is poised for substantial growth, projected to double from USD 1.3B in 2022 to USD 2.7B by 2028. This growth is primarily attributed to double-digit expansion within three key market segments relevant to Guerrilla RF – namely telecom infrastructure (including 5G and point-to-point systems), military, and satellite communications, with projected compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) of 10%, 13%, and 18%, respectively.
“As the company continues to evolve as an RFIC and MMIC supplier, integrating GaN technology into our expanding portfolio is imperative. GaN represents a pivotal advancement towards offering comprehensive signal chains for our target markets. Prior to this acquisition, Guerrilla RF was already advancing GaN device development as part of its organic growth strategy. The acquisition of Gallium Semiconductor's portfolio significantly accelerates this strategic initiative. We anticipate this transaction will yield meaningful revenue with favorable margins in the near and long term,” Ryan Pratt, CEO and founder of Guerrilla RF.