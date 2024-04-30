Guerrilla RF acquires GaN device portfolio from Gallium Semiconductor

Effective April 26th, 2024, Guerrilla RF acquired all previously released components as well as new cores under development at Gallium Semiconductor. Additionally, all associated intellectual property has been transferred to the company as part of this portfolio acquisition.

By integrating these assets, the Guerrilla RF intends to significantly enhance its ongoing efforts to develop and commercialise a new line of GaN devices tailored for wireless infrastructure, military, and satellite communications applications.

According to the Yole Group, the RF GaN device market is poised for substantial growth, projected to double from USD 1.3B in 2022 to USD 2.7B by 2028. This growth is primarily attributed to double-digit expansion within three key market segments relevant to Guerrilla RF – namely telecom infrastructure (including 5G and point-to-point systems), military, and satellite communications, with projected compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) of 10%, 13%, and 18%, respectively.