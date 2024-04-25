Toradex acquires Linear Computing

As an expert in custom carrier boards and product development and manufacturing, LCI has been a partner of Toradex for more than 10 years. In these 10 years, LCI has helped a large number of Toradex customers create their products.

Toradex says in a press release that integrating LCI with the company will streamline the path to production for customers. With new in-house capabilities, innovation inside Toradex is also expected to accelerate, as turnaround times for prototypes are reduced significantly.

"This strategic acquisition aligns seamlessly with our commitment to enhancing our ability to mitigate design risks and accelerate time-to-market for customers, while also accelerating product innovation cycles for our own product lineup.” said Samuel Imgrueth, CEO of Toradex, in a press release. "This integration allows customers to get customized design-ins, customized SBCs, and complete solutions to realize their projects faster and even more efficiently."

With its manufacturing facilities in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Linear Computing (LCI), now known as Toradex Solutions Inc., will ensure agile hardware development, facilitating rapid prototyping and iteration cycles.