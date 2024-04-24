DigiKey and 3PEAK establish global distribution partnership

DigiKey’s line card now includes 3PEAK’s products, such as amplifiers, isolation, interface, data converters, LDO & voltage reference, supervisors, drivers, DCDC, embedded MCU and battery management. These solutions cater to applications in communication, industrial, security monitoring, medical, health, instrumentation, new energy and the automotive industry.

“Adding 3PEAK to the DigiKey line card strengthens our commitment to offering engineers a broad spectrum of high-quality analog semiconductor products,” said Mike Slater, vice president of global business development at DigiKey, in a press release. “This collaboration enables us to support a wide range of end-equipment applications.”