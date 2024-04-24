Converge achieves ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and AS6171 accreditations

ISO/IEC 17025:2017 is a testing and calibration laboratories accreditation that enables laboratories to demonstrate they operate competently and generate valid results, promoting confidence in their work – both in the United States and around the world.

SAE International’s AS6171 is an aerospace inspection and test procedure standard to detect Suspect/Counterfeit (SC) Electrical, Electronic, and Electromechanical (EEE) parts. This standard ensures consistency across the supply chain for test techniques and requirements based on the assessed risk associated with the application, component, supplier, and other relevant risk factors.

“This is a significant milestone for not only Converge, but also for our customers,” says Eric Checkoway, vice president and general manager at Converge, in a press release. “The industry is changing and meeting the requirements of our customers and providing secure supply chain solutions is our number-one priority. I’m proud of this team’s hard work and dedication on our achievement of these quality accreditations.”

Converge holds several other quality certifications and accreditations, including AS6081, AS9120, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and ANSI ESD S20.20, all of which ensure control, authenticity, and efficacy of components.