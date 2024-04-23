From Fusion to Chip 1 Exchange – Behzad Monfared joins as EVP

Chip 1 Exchange's global network stretches across nine locations, from California to the Philippines, and now the company is looking to expand its leadership team. Behzad Monfared joins us as Executive Vice President, bringing with him 14 years of experience in the business.

Prior to joining Chip 1 Exchange, Behzad Monfared held the position of Vice President EMEA at independent distributor Fusion Worldwide.



In a press release, the company says that they had been following Behzad for quite some time, and were impressed by his remarkable achievements. His expertise spans strategic planning, operations management, and driving technological innovation in the electronic components distribution industry.

Behzad's new role is described as instrumental in further establishing Chip 1 Exchange's presence and enhancing the company's operations to better serve clients.