Vishay selects Aixtron SiC multiwafer batch technology

The system will be delivered to Vishay’s automotive-certified Newport fab in South Wales. With its flexible dual wafer size configuration of 9x150 mm and 6x200 mm, the G10-SiC supports the transition between the wafer diameters.

Vishay recently became the owner of the Newport fab, which it acquired from Nexperia for approximately USD 177 million. The company is a known manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components – used in all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets.

“The new G10-SiC epi production tool delivers a leading cost structure for 200 mm epitaxy, which meets Vishay’s productivity goals. This, in combination with an excellent uniformity performance on 200mm wafers, has made us choose AIXTRON technology. The AIXTRON team has developed a unique solution for the tightest control of doping levels and uniformity on 200 mm SiC wafers. This performance is maintained across the entire 6x200 mm wafer batch with an impressive run-to-run stability”, says Danilo Crippa, Senior Director R&D for SiC development, Vishay Intertechnology, in a press release.