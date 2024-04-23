Trymax receives multi-system orders from Asian foundry

"This partnership is a testament to the dedication and innovation of our team at Trymax. We are committed to delivering high-quality products that align seamlessly with the evolving needs of the industry," says Peter Dijkstra, CCO of Trymax, in a press release. "We believe that this collaboration will not only strengthen our relationship with our customer but also underlines our position as a leader in the industry. We will continue contributing to the success of our customer and exceeding their expectations with our cutting-edge solutions."

The NEO 2400 series production platform and the NEO 2000UV tools are the latest additions to the company's NEO range of advanced plasma ashing, etching, UV curing and charge erase products.

The platform can be configured with any of the available Trymax NEO process modules and is compatible with substrates up to 200mm. This platform can be used as a full bridge tool with the compatibility to run substrates of different types and diameters up to 200mm.