UCT opens new manufacturing facility in Malaysia

The construction of the facility – which has been executed in phases – began in September 2020. The first phase covered 300,000 square feet, focusing on weldments, frames, and modules. The second phase, which started in early 2022, added another 250,000 square feet, boosting vertical integration capabilities.

With the recent acquisition of nine additional acres of land in mid-2023, plans for a third phase are underway, promising to extend manufacturing capacities and vertical integration opportunities later this year.

“Often lauded for its well-developed industrial ecosystem, Penang has the capacities and capabilities to support the needs of industrial players in next-generation technologies and growth strategies. I am optimistic that UCT will be able to reap many benefits from its operation in Penang, the Silicon Valley of the East,” YAB Tuan Chow Kon Yeow, Chief Minister of Penang stated, in a press release.

Upon completion of all phases, UCT projects an additional revenue potential of USD 600 to USD 800 million. This expansion not only aims to boost local employment — growing from zero employees in 2020 to over 600 today — but also to increase economic contributions to the region, strengthen community engagement, and enhance business continuity.