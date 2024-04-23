Renesas share impact of the April 17 earthquake

Japanese semiconductor manufacturer Renesas reports that there was no damage to the buildings, utility and manufacturing equipment of Renesas Saijo Factory (Ehime Prefecture), Oita Factory (Oita Prefecture), Kawashiri Factory (Kumamoto Prefecture) and Nishiki Factory (Kumamoto Prefecture) which are located near the epicenter.

However, some equipment halted operation at the Saijo and Kawashiri Factories, but there is reportedly no impact on the factories’ production.

As of April 18, Renesas has been assessing the impact of the earthquake on its overall supply chain – including the suppliers and partner companies. The company says that it will make further announcements if it confirms any incidents that may impact its business operations.