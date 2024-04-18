Axcelis ships multiple systems to SiC chipmakers
Axcelis Technologies announces multiple shipments of the Purion Power Series ion implanter systems to silicon carbide (SiC) power device chipmakers worldwide.
The shipments, all shipped in the first quarter, included the Purion H200 SiC high current, the Purion XE SiC high energy and the Purion M SiC medium current implanters.
The 150mm and 200mm systems will be used in high volume production of power devices supporting automotive, industrial, energy, and other power-intensive applications.
"We continue to win new customers and expand our footprint at existing customers globally. The Purion Power Series is the market leader due to its highly differentiated features and process control capabilities that are enabling for power device applications. Axcelis is the only ion implant company that can deliver complete recipe coverage for all power device applications," says President and CEO Russell Low in a press release.