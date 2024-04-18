© European Union 2021
Tampere University secures EU funding for semiconductor pilot line
On 11 April, the Public Authorities Board of the Chips Joint Undertaking selected four pilot production lines for semiconductor chips that will receive funding from the EU. The selected pilot line in Finland will be set up by Tampere University and the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland.
Tampere University is a partner in the WBG Pilot Line, which focuses on developing wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductors and testing and integrating WBG chips.
Tampere University’s budget for the MBG Pilot Line is EUR 40 million. Funding will be provided by both the Finnish government and the European Commission for setting up the System-in-Package Fabrication (SiPFAB) pilot line in Tampere.
“In the next few years, we will continue to expand the University’s expertise in semiconductor technology. Tampere will become a major hub of semiconductor expertise in Europe that will attract both academic professionals and new businesses,” says Keijo Hämäläinen, President of Tampere University