Tampere University secures EU funding for semiconductor pilot line

Tampere University is a partner in the WBG Pilot Line, which focuses on developing wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductors and testing and integrating WBG chips.

Tampere University’s budget for the MBG Pilot Line is EUR 40 million. Funding will be provided by both the Finnish government and the European Commission for setting up the System-in-Package Fabrication (SiPFAB) pilot line in Tampere.