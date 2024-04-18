Wolfspeed selects Aixtron tools to support 200mm production

“We’re pleased with the Aixtron team’s efforts to support the expansion of our 200mm silicon carbide epitaxy process. The company’s G10-SiC has proven to be a suitable, reliable tool that will support our high-volume production needs currently on the Durham campus and ultimately at our new 200mm materials factory, The John Palmour Manufacturing Center for Silicon Carbide (The JP),” says Wolfspeed Chief Technology Officer, Elif Balkas, in a press release.

Aixtron launched the G10-SiC back in September 2022 and since then the system has quickly become the tool of record for both 150mm and 200mm silicon carbide epitaxy.