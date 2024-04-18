Wolfspeed selects Aixtron tools to support 200mm production
SiC specialist Wolfspeed has placed multiple-tool orders in Q3 and Q4 2023 to utilise Aixtron's G10-SiC to help further ramp production for 200mm (8-inch) SiC epitaxial wafers.
“We’re pleased with the Aixtron team’s efforts to support the expansion of our 200mm silicon carbide epitaxy process. The company’s G10-SiC has proven to be a suitable, reliable tool that will support our high-volume production needs currently on the Durham campus and ultimately at our new 200mm materials factory, The John Palmour Manufacturing Center for Silicon Carbide (The JP),” says Wolfspeed Chief Technology Officer, Elif Balkas, in a press release.
Aixtron launched the G10-SiC back in September 2022 and since then the system has quickly become the tool of record for both 150mm and 200mm silicon carbide epitaxy.
“We are proud Wolfspeed has chosen our G10-SiC as part of their epitaxy solution plan for Durham and The JP, which will be the world’s largest 200mm SiC materials factory. The G10-SiC enables excellent epitaxial performance in terms of quality and uniformity, while providing the lowest cost of ownership in the market,” says Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO and President of Aixtron SE.