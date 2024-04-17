R2 Semiconductor files lawsuit against Intel in France

The action follows the California-based company's recent court wins In Germany. R2 Semiconductor filed the patent infringement lawsuit in France on April 8 – on April 16 a trial regarding the same European patent against Intel started in the UK's High Court of Justice, Patents Court in London.

R2 says that its lawsuit in France is its latest action in defence of a patent covering integrated voltage regulation technology invented by R2 Founder and CEO David Fisher.

In February the California-based company won judgments by the Dusseldorf Regional Court in Germany against Intel, Dell and HP, including injunctions that prohibit the sale, manufacture or importation of any chips that use R2’s technology.

Last month, the Higher Regional Court of Dusseldorf summarily denied Intel’s attempt to halt those judgments, leaving the injunctions against both Intel and its customers untouched.

R2 has since sued Amazon Web Services EMEA SARL and Fujitsu Technology Solutions GmbH in the Dusseldorf Regional Court in Germany, claiming both companies are using infringing Intel chips, and seeking a further injunction against those companies.

“The invention we are protecting in Germany, the U.K., and now in France, is protected by patent throughout all of Europe. R2 is fortunate to have the means to enforce our rights to stop this egregious behavior by Intel,” says R2 CEO David Fisher, in a press release. “R2’s integrated voltage regulation technology is critical to Intel’s products in the PC, laptop, and server markets, yet R2 receives no recognition or compensation for our innovation, which was the result of years of work and effort.”

The CEO continues to say that the company is fully prepared to enforce the injunction in Germany, and look forward to the chance to demonstrate that Intel’s products should be similarly enjoined, and damages paid, in the UK.