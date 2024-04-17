FPT says its “all In” on AI, automotive and semiconductors

According to FPT Chairman Dr. Truong Gia Binh, these five areas have shaped the course of modern history and will continue to be of critical importance in decades to come.

AI remains at the heart of FPT's development strategy, with the company aiming to serve at least 50% of Vietnamese citizens and 300 million global citizens. The company says in an update that it is committed to expanding its AI ecosystem, continuing strategic partnerships, and embedding AI into all of its solutions and services.

In the automotive sector, following the launch of FPT Automotive last year, FPT’s investment lies in the development of intelligent solutions. FPT Automotive aims to transition from software outsourcing to technical design for software-defined vehicles, targeting a 50% annual growth rate and a revenue of USD 1 billion by 2030.

Concerning the semiconductor industry, FPT has two targets: supplying chips to more global customers and enhancing workforce development.

The FPT Chairman emphasised the company's aspiration to turn Vietnam into a powerhouse in semiconductors, mirroring its past success with software export.

According to Dr. Truong Gia Binh, FPT will “fully integrate Vietnam into the global semiconductor ecosystem”. “We will establish joint ventures for IC design and testing and partner with local authorities to attract foreign investment in the semiconductor sector,” he added.

To reach these goals, and to accelerate them, mergers and acquisitions will continue to be of strategic focus. Especially in supporting the automotive sector. The Chairman says that “FPT wants to acquire companies that manufacture and design cars.”

According to the press release, the company's M&A activities this year will centre around the US and expand to Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Europe.