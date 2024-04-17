ODU names new managing director
Connector solutions manufacturer ODU has appointed Dr. Henner Spelsberg as its new Managing Director and Spokesman of the Management Board. He will assume the responsibilities of his predecessor, Dr.-Ing. Kurt Woelfl.
Before joining ODU, Dr. Spelsberg was a member of the Management Board of TIB Chemicals AG and a member of the Advisory Board of Günther Spelsberg GmbH & Co. KG. Throughout his career, he has held positions in corporate development, commercial management and as a management consultant.
In his new role, he will be responsible for worldwide Sales, Portfolio Management, Corporate Communications & Marketing as well as Automotive. Together with Managing Directors Robert Klemisch and Dr. Josef Leitner, he will guide the company's future development.
“We’re confident that, thanks to his extensive experience and knowledge, Dr. Spelsberg will make a significant contribution to the constructive and positive development of ODU. ODU stands for consistency, know-how and quality, and we take pride in offering our products as an enrichment to, and an integral part of, a variety of industries,” says Dr. Christoph Endrös, spokesman for the shareholders in a press release.