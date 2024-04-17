ODU names new managing director

Before joining ODU, Dr. Spelsberg was a member of the Management Board of TIB Chemicals AG and a member of the Advisory Board of Günther Spelsberg GmbH & Co. KG. Throughout his career, he has held positions in corporate development, commercial management and as a management consultant.

In his new role, he will be responsible for worldwide Sales, Portfolio Management, Corporate Communications & Marketing as well as Automotive. Together with Managing Directors Robert Klemisch and Dr. Josef Leitner, he will guide the company's future development.