IT breach at Nexperia

"We promptly took action and disconnected the affected systems from the internet to contain the incident and implemented extensive mitigation. We also launched an investigation with the support of third-party experts to determine the nature and scope of the incident and took strong measures to terminate the unauthorized access," the company writes in an update.

Nexperia also reported the incident to the authorities, including the ‘Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens’ and the police, and are keeping them informed of the progress of our investigation.

Together with external cybersecurity expert FoxIT, Nexperia continues to investigate the full extent and impact of the matter.