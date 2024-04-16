Exyte acquires Kinetics Group

Exyte and investment firm Quadriga Capital have signed the respective contracts. The purchase price however has been agreed to remain confidential.

Kinetics targets the biopharma and semiconductor industries. The company's clients include globally operating technology companies. Kinetics has a global presence with more than 20 locations worldwide and its engineering, production, and service capacities are spread across Asia, Europe, and North America. In 2023, around 2,500 employees generated revenue of more than EUR 500 million.

Exyte says in a press release that the combination of Kinetics' portfolio and expertise with its own solidifies its position as a solutions provider for the biopharma, semiconductor, and high-tech sectors.

With the acquisition of Kinetics, Exyte also ventures into the field of technical facility management. Among the services offered in this business segment are site planning, sourcing, installation, and operation of process facilities, as well as management of storage and delivery of specialty utilities. Technical facility management services enable Exyte to extend its business activities beyond the engineering, planning, and construction phases.