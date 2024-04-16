ERS and Geringer to strengthen R&D and production capabilities

Geringer was founded in 1991 and has established itself as a developer and manufacturer of tailor-made manufacturing machines for the semiconductor industry. ERS has integrated Geringer's entire experienced team and facilities in Barbing, close to Regensburg. The production areas will function as a dedicated hub and competency center for ERS's Advanced Packaging Equipment Solutions (APEqS) business unit under the name of ERS Barbing.

The deal builds upon a foundation of a previous successful collaboration between the two companies.

"Our previous project with Geringer demonstrated a strong alignment in our values and dedication to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions. The team's expertise, coupled with the new competency center in Barbing, will undoubtedly fuel our innovation roadmap and production efforts, enabling us to stay at the forefront of technological advancements in the industry," says Debbie-Claire Sanchez, VP and Head of APEqS Business Unit at ERS electronic in a press release.

According to Laurent Giai-Miniet, CEO of ERS electronic, the move will allow the company to further strengthen its position in the market and significantly accelerate its response to customer needs.