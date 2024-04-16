JDI completes the sale of Higashiura fab to Sony

JDI says in a press release that it expects to record an extraordinary gain on the sale.

The Higashiura Fab ceased production back in March 2023, and JDI relocated certain key production equipment to other fabs in its network. JDI’s Higashiura Engineering Center will continue the company's display technology design, prototyping, and analysis activity post-sale by renting a part of the facilities sold to Sony.

In order to strengthen its cost competitiveness and profitability, JDI decided to sell the Higashiura Fab facilities, which ceased LCD display production last year.

Per SCK’s request, the sale price is undisclosed, but JDI states that the sale price appropriately reflects market pricing.