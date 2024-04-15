Apple to supercharge Mac range with AI-optimised M4 chip

The giant consumer electronics firm needs to freshen its computer line-up after reporting sluggish sales. Mac shipments fell 27% in the last fiscal year, which ended in September. In response Apple appears to be pushing hard into AI. It released its first Macs with M3 chips five months ago, but it is now close to releasing its more advanced M4 chip. Now, Apple watchers believe it will update every Mac model with it.

Apple is expected to release the updated computers late this year and early next. There will be new iMacs, plus low-end and high-end MacBook Pros and Mac minis. More updated models could follow throughout 2025. Obviously AI is a key focus for Apple, as it is for all of its competitors. It is expected to run AI features on-device rather than remotely, as part of its privacy-driven strategy.

The company’s use of in-house chips is more than a decade old now. It began with the iPad and iPhone 4 in 2010, prompted by the desire to better unify its hardware and software architectures.