LG Electronics expands home appliance AI chip range

LG is locked in a battle with other suppliers – notably Samsung – to dominate the domestic electronics market. Inevitably, it's now deploying AI in an attempt to win the battle.

Its efforts revolve around its DQ-C chip, which supports AI control, LCD display driving, and voice recognition, and powers the proprietary operating system in LG's home appliances. The idea is to make appliances that can distinguish space, location, objects and users in order to create more seamless and personal user 'journeys'.

And DQ-C is a self-designed 28 nm chip. It was first introduced in July last year after three years of research and development by LG. It was manufactured by TSMC and is currently deployed in five LG Electronics products, including washing machines, dryers, and air conditioners.

But the new expansion plan with place DQ-C in 46 models across eight product families. LG Electronics is also developing semiconductors for electric and autonomous vehicles.

