Arena team up with AMD

Arena, a developer of specialist AI foundation models, has announced a collaboration to scale AMD's deployment of Arena Atlas, the world's first AI test & optimisation product for the latest process node semiconductor technology.

Over the course of 2023, AMD and Arena piloted Atlas for AMD Radeon GPU testing and optimisation. By quickly and autonomously identifying power and performance optimisations, AMD engineers can focus on other tasks, which enables increased productivity and accelerates product development. Atlas adds AI facilitation to the semiconductor configuration and testing process, which enables better and faster devices for consumers and professionals.

Atlas is able to make sense of multimodal data beyond standard text and video – such as power curves, thermal profiles, and streaming HD video – to build a fuller understanding of how a complex GPU behaves, according to a press release from Arena. This lets Atlas run testing and tuning jobs autonomously, reducing engineers' workloads.

"What we've proven with Atlas for testing is just the beginning," says Pratap Ranade, Arena Co-Founder and CEO, in a press release. "In the future, Atlas will also be able to help with debugging, root cause analysis, and eventually, the design of better chips and other complex electronics."