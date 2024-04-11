Global semiconductor equipment billings slip in 2023

China, Korea and Taiwan – the top three regions in chip equipment spending in 2023 – accounted for 72% of the global equipment market, with China remaining the largest semiconductor equipment market.

The pace of investments in China accelerated 29% year-over-year, reaching USD 36.6 billion in billings last year. Equipment spending in Korea, the second-largest equipment market, fell 7% to USD 19.9 billion on softer demand and the memory market inventory correction. After posting four straight years of growth, equipment sales to Taiwan also contracted 27% to USD 19.6 billion.

Annual semiconductor equipment investments in North America rose 15%, largely on the strength of CHIPS and Science Act investments, while Europe logged a 3% increase. Sales to Japan and the Rest of World decreased 5% and 39% year-over-year, respectively.

“Despite a slight dip in global equipment sales, the semiconductor industry continues to show strength, with strategic investments fueling growths in key regions,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO, in a press release. “The overall results for the year were better than anticipated by most industry followers.”

Global sales of wafer processing equipment rose 1% in 2023, while other front-end segment billings grew 10%. After contracting in 2022, assembly and packaging equipment sales extended their decline, decreasing 30% in 2023, while total test equipment billings contracted 17% year-over-year.