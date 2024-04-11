Global semiconductor equipment billings slip in 2023
Worldwide sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment edged down 1.3% to USD 106.3 billion in 2023 from an all-time record of USD 107.6 billion in 2022, SEMI reports.
China, Korea and Taiwan – the top three regions in chip equipment spending in 2023 – accounted for 72% of the global equipment market, with China remaining the largest semiconductor equipment market.
The pace of investments in China accelerated 29% year-over-year, reaching USD 36.6 billion in billings last year. Equipment spending in Korea, the second-largest equipment market, fell 7% to USD 19.9 billion on softer demand and the memory market inventory correction. After posting four straight years of growth, equipment sales to Taiwan also contracted 27% to USD 19.6 billion.
Annual semiconductor equipment investments in North America rose 15%, largely on the strength of CHIPS and Science Act investments, while Europe logged a 3% increase. Sales to Japan and the Rest of World decreased 5% and 39% year-over-year, respectively.
“Despite a slight dip in global equipment sales, the semiconductor industry continues to show strength, with strategic investments fueling growths in key regions,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO, in a press release. “The overall results for the year were better than anticipated by most industry followers.”
Global sales of wafer processing equipment rose 1% in 2023, while other front-end segment billings grew 10%. After contracting in 2022, assembly and packaging equipment sales extended their decline, decreasing 30% in 2023, while total test equipment billings contracted 17% year-over-year.
|Region
|2023
|2024
|YoY %
|China
|$36.60
|$28.27
|29%
|South Korea
|$19.94
|$21.51
|-7%
|Taiwan
|$19.62
|$26.82
|-27%
|North America
|$12.05
|$10.48
|15%
|Japan
|$7.93
|$8.35
|-5%
|Europe
|$6.46
|$6.28
|3%
|Rest of the World
|$3.65
|$5.95
|-39%
|Total
|$106.25
|$107.64
|-1%