Infineon and Amkor looks to strengthen European supply chain

Both companies have agreed on operating a dedicated packaging and test center at Amkor's manufacturing site in Porto, Portugal. Operations are expected to commence in the first half of 2025.

With the agreement, Infineon and Amkor enhance their partnership by expanding the traditional Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) business model. Amkor will expand its Porto facilities and run the production line, providing dedicated clean room space, while Infineon will offer engineering and development support through an onsite team. The cooperation enhances the European semiconductor supply chain and contributes to making it more resilient, particularly for automotive clients.