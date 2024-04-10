Infineon and Amkor looks to strengthen European supply chain
Infineon Technologies says that it is strengthening its outsourced backend manufacturing footprint in Europe and announced a multi-year partnership with Amkor Technology.
Both companies have agreed on operating a dedicated packaging and test center at Amkor's manufacturing site in Porto, Portugal. Operations are expected to commence in the first half of 2025.
With the agreement, Infineon and Amkor enhance their partnership by expanding the traditional Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) business model. Amkor will expand its Porto facilities and run the production line, providing dedicated clean room space, while Infineon will offer engineering and development support through an onsite team. The cooperation enhances the European semiconductor supply chain and contributes to making it more resilient, particularly for automotive clients.
”Infineon and Amkor are jointly increasing geographical resilience and supply security for our customers. Together, we are strengthening Europe’s importance as a location for semiconductor manufacturing. For 20 years, Infineon has been successfully operating a large service center in Porto, now with more than 600 employees. With the joint manufacturing center, we are becoming even more deeply rooted in Portugal’s excellent semiconductor ecosystem. We are looking forward to further increasing our footprint in Portugal,” says Alexander Gorski, Executive Vice President and responsible for Infineon’s global Backend Operations in a press release.