Nvidia to build $200m AI centre in Indonesia

News reports have quoted Indonesia's communication minister Budi Arie Setiadi, who said the centre will be worth USD 200 million and will be located in Surakarta city in the Central Java region.

Nvidia has a long term relationship with the Indonesia government. It had previously signed a memorandum of understanding in January 2022 to train lecturers and university students in AI skills over five years.

Since then, Nvidia's has enjoyed stratospheric growth. Earlier this year it announced quarterly profits of $12.3 billion on revenue of USD 22.1 billion. Those numbers ensured its shares grew around 230% in 2023 to make Nvidia the top performing S&P 500 stock in 2023.

Construction of the Java site is expected to begin in 2024.