SemiQ expands with a new office in Taiwan

As a product engineering and global sourcing center, the new office – which is located near the Taiwan High Speed Rail Hsinchu Station – will serve as a hub, facilitating seamless interfacing with key stakeholders including Hsinchu Foundry, Miaoli Test Facility, Far East OSATs, and Taiwan Sales Office.

“Expanding our presence in Taiwan represents a significant milestone for SemiQ as we continue to strengthen our global operations and better serve our customers,” says Michael Tsang, VP, Product Engineering and Operations at SemiQ, in a press release. “The opening of this office underscores our dedication to providing unparalleled support and resources to our customer base in the region.”

Mr. Tsang will lead the Taiwan office, utilising his experience in the semiconductor industry to manage demand, and foster partnerships. The location of the new office near key industry players and transportation hubs will enhance SemiQ’s ability to collaborate with its partners, streamline its operations and expedite response times to customer needs.

“We are excited about the opportunities that the Taiwan office brings in terms of strengthening relationships with our partners and better understanding the evolving needs of the market,” Mr. Tsang adds. “This expansion aligns with our vision of driving innovation and delivering value-added solutions to our customers.”

Establishing the Taiwan office complements SemiQ’s existing wafer processing facilities in the region.