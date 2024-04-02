Infineon signs MoU with Korean shipbuilding firm

The two firms have signed a memorandum of understanding based around emerging applications for the electrification of marine engines and machinery. This will include innovative power solutions for propulsion drive technology, a core element for converting ships to electric power.

Specifically, Infineon will provide HD KSOE with technical assistance and mentoring in semiconductor power modules and system solutions, as well as share information on new semiconductor trends for marine applications.

The maritime space is increasingly focused on electrification since shipping is responsible for almost 2.5% of total greenhouse gas emissions and produces one billion tons of CO 2 each year.

"We are pleased to sign an MoU with Infineon, which underpins our innovation efforts to become a leader in ship electrification technology," said Chang Kwang-pil, Chief Technology Officer of HD KSOE. "Together, we will combine our strengths to create energy-efficient power solutions for CO2-friendly propulsion drives."