Infineon signs MoU with Korean shipbuilding firm
Germany's semiconductor group Infineon has agreed a partnership with HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co to develop energy-efficient semiconductor tech for electric-powered shipping.
The two firms have signed a memorandum of understanding based around emerging applications for the electrification of marine engines and machinery. This will include innovative power solutions for propulsion drive technology, a core element for converting ships to electric power.
Specifically, Infineon will provide HD KSOE with technical assistance and mentoring in semiconductor power modules and system solutions, as well as share information on new semiconductor trends for marine applications.
The maritime space is increasingly focused on electrification since shipping is responsible for almost 2.5% of total greenhouse gas emissions and produces one billion tons of CO 2 each year.
"We are pleased to sign an MoU with Infineon, which underpins our innovation efforts to become a leader in ship electrification technology," said Chang Kwang-pil, Chief Technology Officer of HD KSOE. "Together, we will combine our strengths to create energy-efficient power solutions for CO2-friendly propulsion drives."
"At Infineon we are providing the technologies needed in today's world of transportation to drive electrification that will shape the future of mobility," said Dr. Peter Wawer, Division President Green Industrial Power at Infineon Technologies. "We are excited to work closely together with HD KSOE to develop clean, safe and smart mobility solutions. This way, we contribute to a more sustainable marine engine ecosystem and drive the decarbonisation of shipping."