Sony Semiconductor starts production at new Thai fab

The operation is run by the Sony Device Technology (Thailand) subsidiary, which serves as the production centre for the firm's imaging and sensing semiconductor solutions. Its products are used in verticals such as smartphones, cameras and automative.

SDT says it has plans for further expansion at Building 4 in line with market trends. It expects to create approximately 2,000 new jobs with this new operation. It is also trying to make the plant sustainable. It has been using 100% renewable energy since fiscal year 2021, and plans to cover the roof area with solar panels by the end of 2024.