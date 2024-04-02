Sony Semiconductor starts production at new Thai fab
Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation has formally opened 'Building 4' at its Thai plant. The new facility will assemble image sensors and laser diodes for data centre applications.
The operation is run by the Sony Device Technology (Thailand) subsidiary, which serves as the production centre for the firm's imaging and sensing semiconductor solutions. Its products are used in verticals such as smartphones, cameras and automative.
SDT says it has plans for further expansion at Building 4 in line with market trends. It expects to create approximately 2,000 new jobs with this new operation. It is also trying to make the plant sustainable. It has been using 100% renewable energy since fiscal year 2021, and plans to cover the roof area with solar panels by the end of 2024.
“With the completion of Building 4, we are very pleased. We can deliver a product line-up to more customers, and we anticipate the market for it to expand over the medium to long term,” said Takeshi Matsuda, Managing Director of Sony Device Technology (Thailand) Co., Ltd. “SDT, as an overseas manufacturing site of Sony Semiconductor Solutions Group, will contribute to the sustainable evolution of Sony’s business. It will also contribute to the sustainable evolution of society.”