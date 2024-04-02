SEALSQ Corp will open an OSAT in the US next year

The Swiss firm will open SEALSQ USA in Phoenix, Arizona as part of its strategy to launch the OSAT, which will provide wafer and final testing services to US firms.

Arizona is arguably the US's most important semiconductor cluster, with firms such as Intel, ASML, Microchip, Amkor, Rinchem and others all building in the state. SEALSQ says its US-based OSAT will focus on semiconductors and post-quantum cryptography, and will take advantage of the local supply chain, a pool of skilled talent, and possible government support.

The company is also in negotiation for three major projects in Europe, the Middle East, and the Far East to implement similar processes.