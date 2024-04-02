SEALSQ Corp will open an OSAT in the US next year
Post-quantum tech firm SEALSQ has revelled plans to create an Open Semiconductors Assembly and Test (OSAT) plant in the US, which will be operational by end of 2025.
The Swiss firm will open SEALSQ USA in Phoenix, Arizona as part of its strategy to launch the OSAT, which will provide wafer and final testing services to US firms.
Arizona is arguably the US's most important semiconductor cluster, with firms such as Intel, ASML, Microchip, Amkor, Rinchem and others all building in the state. SEALSQ says its US-based OSAT will focus on semiconductors and post-quantum cryptography, and will take advantage of the local supply chain, a pool of skilled talent, and possible government support.
The company is also in negotiation for three major projects in Europe, the Middle East, and the Far East to implement similar processes.
Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, said: "In today's tech-driven world, control over semiconductor supply is not just an economic advantage, it is a national security imperative. Our initiative empowers countries to establish local semiconductor personalisation centres, ensuring uninterrupted access to these critical components."