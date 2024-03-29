Mouser signs distribution deal with Vox Power

As part of this agreement, Mouser Electronics will distribute Vox Power's configurable and rugged fanless conduction-cooled power supplies. These products have been specifically designed for the medical, industrial, and technology markets, providing high-density solutions that fit into compact spaces for demanding applications.

The NEVO+600 modular configurable power supply, available from Mouser, is the smallest in its class for demanding applications where size, power density and weight matter. Its tiny footprint of 5" x 3" x 1.61" weighs only 600 grams and delivers an incredible 600 Watts, equating to a power density of 25 Watts per cubic inch. The NEVO+600 power supply is offered in both industrial and medical variants. The NEVO+1200 modular configurable power supply, also available in industrial and medical options, delivers up to 1200 Watts from a 1.2 kg 6" x 6" x 1.61" package.