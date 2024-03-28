Rogers plans to expand with a new factory in Mexico
Rogers Corporation has signed a lease on a factory in Monterrey, Mexico for advanced busbar manufacturing and engineering services.
The first phase of the new site is slated for completion in late 2024 and continues Rogers’ manufacturing footprint strategy of supporting customers in the regions where they operate.
Rogers’ ROLINX busbars provide effective and efficient power distribution in various applications in the electric and hybrid-electric vehicle (EV/HEV), renewable energy, mass transit and industrial markets.
“We are excited to expand our presence in North America to better support our global customers and the growing EV/HEV and renewable energy markets in this region. Our new factory in Monterrey will enable us to better support our customers with deeper technical collaboration, and local prototyping and supply capabilities that reduce lead times and improve service levels,” says Jeff Tsao, Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) Senior Vice President and General Manager, in a press release.