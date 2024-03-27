Pragmatic opens the UK's first 300mm wafer manufacturing fab

The manufacturing facility produces chips based on Pragmatic's flexible integrated circuit technology. Pragmatic’s FlexICs are low-cost, sustainable alternatives to silicon chips, ultra-thin, with a flexible form factor they enable connect, sense and compute capabilities, fuelling the IoT across multiple sectors including consumer, industrial and healthcare. The company has set out a mission to provide item-level intelligence to trillions of smart objects over the next decade across a wide range of applications.

Pragmatic Park has the capacity to host up to nine fabrication lines, each capable of producing billions of chips per year. Compared to standard silicon fabs, Pragmatic uses fewer process steps and a more concentrated footprint in its manufacturing, demonstrating its sustainable approach.

The optimised manufacturing process supports extremely rapid production cycles of less than 48 hours, at what the company claims to be "very low cost". The manufacturing process also uses significantly less energy and less water than typical silicon manufacturing, and fewer harmful gases.

The company states in a press release that the manufacturing facility will enable Pragmatic to meet the growing demand for its technology. Over the next five years, Pragmatic expects to create over 500 highly skilled jobs in the North-East of England and Cambridge.