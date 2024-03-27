Farnell inks distribution agreement with Alliance Memory

The complete range of Alliance Memory’s SRAM, DRAM, embedded multi-media card (eMMC), and flash memory ICs will now be available through Farnell – expanding Alliance Memory’s market reach.

These memory products meet market needs in the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive and industrial markets. This agreement means Alliance Memory's legacy memory devices will be supplied through Farnell's distribution network and customer base, enhancing their availability and simplifying the procurement process.

The Alliance Memory product range includes, among others, a full range of 3.3V and 5V asynchronous SRAMs used with mainstream digital signal processors (DSPs) and microcontrollers. And for DRAM, mobile DDRs, 2.5V single (DDR1), 1.8V double (DDR2) and 1.5V and 1.35V triple rate (DDR3), 1.2V quadruple rate (DDR4/DDR4X) synchronous DRAMs