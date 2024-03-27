Wolfspeed tops out world’s largest SiC facility

Located in Chatham County, North Carolina, the manufacturing facility will produce 200mm silicon carbide wafers, significantly expanding Wolfspeed’s materials capacity.

“This facility is a testament to Wolfspeed’s commitment to our local community and domestic workforce, furthering our position as the global leader in silicon carbide production. The JP will help maintain America’s lead in energy innovation, and unlock significant benefits for our local community by growing the state’s economy by more than $17.5 billion over the next two decades and creating 1,800 good-paying jobs by 2030,” says Wolfspeed President and CEO, Gregg Lowe in a press release.

The JP represents a total investment of $5 billion, complemented by public and private support, to help accelerate the transition from silicon to silicon carbide and ramp up the supply of this material – recently deemed as critical to the energy transition by the US Department of Energy. By the end of 2024, phase one of construction is expected to be completed on the 445-acre site.

The ramp of the JP will support recently signed customer agreements with Renesas, Infineon, and additional companies

Wolfspeed currently produces more than 60% of the world’s silicon carbide materials at its Durham, North Carolina headquarters, and is engaged in a USD 6.5 billion capacity expansion effort to dramatically increase production.