Rochester expands its presence in EMEA

The new office aims to enhance the company's ability to serve its customer base in the European market. The Milan office will act as a hub for sales, technical support, and customer engagement, ensuring swift response times and personalised service.

"We are thrilled to establish our presence in Milan, a vibrant and dynamic city that serves as a strategic gateway to the European market. This expansion aligns with our ongoing commitment to better serve our customers by providing proximity and accessibility," says Stephen Morris, General Manager, EMEA at Rochester Electronics, in a press release.

Rochester Electronics offers a reliable and secure source for both active and end-of-life critical components. The Milan office will function as a center for technical sales expertise, allowing Rochester to collaborate more closely with our local customers, understand their needs, and provide tailored solutions.