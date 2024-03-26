AT&S is prepared to benefit from the AI boom

The rapid progress in the development of artificial intelligence promises to revolutionise all areas of daily life in the coming years. To operate such AI systems, an enormous amount of computing power is required, which is provided by a vast network of data centres. This digital infrastructure is already responsible for 2% to 3% of global electricity demand and the predicted growth rates are enormous. The key to a sustainable AI revolution lies in the efficient operation of these data centres. AT&S's embedding technology looks to enable a significant reduction of losses in the power supply of AI processors.

"Our know-how makes it possible to build power supply modules for AI data centres that deliver unmatched efficiency in the smallest of spaces. This significantly reduces the energy requirements and operating cost of data centres, which serves as a perfect example of our vision for the future: green technology for sustainable growth," says AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer in a press release.

New AI customers

AT&S will start to produce IC Substrates for AMD later this year, delivering an integral part of their high-performance data processors for computers, datacentres and AI-infrastructure. Other manufacturers of AI hardware are also relying on technology by AT&S. Just recently, two fabless semiconductor companies from the US that specialise in hyper-scale cloud infrastructure, edge computing and AI server microprocessors were added to AT&S’s growing AI customer portfolio.