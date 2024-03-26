Rochester and IM ensure availability of legacy storage solutions

Component obsolescence is something unavoidable. It’s in the nature of our industry to keep innovating and thus leaving the old behind. But component obsolescence should not mean product obsolescence.

Intelligent Memory has been providing memory products for over three decades, serving and fulfilling the shifting needs of industrial applications. In a landscape where leading-edge memory manufacturers no longer focus on supporting legacy memories, customers with end-of-life microprocessors still require low-density storage solutions. Intelligent Memory is one of the few memory manufacturers that offers DRAM components as well as DRAM modules ranging from SDRAM to DDR5 in addition to its customisable NAND flash memory portfolio.

Rochester Electronics is the world’s largest continuous source of semiconductors, offering 100% authorised, traceable and certified devices. The goal for Rochester is to extend the availability of obsolete lifecycle products, along with providing support for active lifecycle products.

Through this new partnership, customers are able to purchase a range of Intelligent Memory devices, including DRAM, non-volatile NAND/SLC NAND, and low-density eMMC products, through Rochester.

“For over forty years, Rochester has been providing support for legacy and mature semiconductor technologies. Intelligent Memory’s diverse range of mature and legacy DRAM and NAND offerings perfectly align with our strategic vision, enabling seamless continuity and longevity in Memory technology for our valued global customers,” says Paul Mason, Global Technology Director (Memory) at Rochester Electronics in a press release.