MediaTek partners with Ranovus to enter the CPO market

The two companies have announced plans to launch a customised Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) design platform for CPO. The objective is to offer heterogeneous integration solutions for high-speed electronic and optical signal transmission interfaces (I/O).

Interest in CPO has increased thanks to the rise of GenAI, and its demand for more memory bandwidth and higher I/O density and speeds. CPO offers a solution because it shortens the electrical link length through advanced packaging and the co-optimisation of electronics and photonics.

MediaTek says its CPO solution will integrate its in-house SerDes product with Ranovus's packaged Odin optical engines. It claims the offering can reduce board space and can lower system power by up to 50% compared to existing solutions.