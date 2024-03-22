LeddarTech secures licence to commercialise Renesas SoCs

The arrangement will see LeddarTech harness SoC tech to further improve its AI-based low-level fusion and perception software for advanced driver assistance systems.

In fact, the two firms are already ling-term partners. Quebec-based LeddarTech collaborated with Renesas to develop the LCA2 and LCA3 programmable SoC products. It says this agreement arose from its transition to a pure-play automotive software company, and that it is actively pursuing a licensing model for its solid-state LiDAR products.