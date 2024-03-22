LeddarTech secures licence to commercialise Renesas SoCs
Nasdaq-listed LeddarTech Holdings has concluded a long-term deal with Renesas Electronics America based around the latter's LCA2 and LCA3 programmable system-on-chip (SoC) product families.
The arrangement will see LeddarTech harness SoC tech to further improve its AI-based low-level fusion and perception software for advanced driver assistance systems.
In fact, the two firms are already ling-term partners. Quebec-based LeddarTech collaborated with Renesas to develop the LCA2 and LCA3 programmable SoC products. It says this agreement arose from its transition to a pure-play automotive software company, and that it is actively pursuing a licensing model for its solid-state LiDAR products.
"I am very pleased to have concluded this licensing arrangement with Renesas," said Frantz Saintellemy, President and CEO of LeddarTech. "Renesas has been a significant strategic partner of LeddarTech for several years, and this agreement will benefit both organizations and the LiDAR market, leveraging our joint investments in developing these products. Under this licensing arrangement, Renesas will leverage its global sales force and customer base. LeddarTech will strive to maximize the value of our foundational solid-state LiDAR technology assets for many years to come."