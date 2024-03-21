Farnell boosts industrial portfolio with 20,000 new products

With this latest enhancement, Farnell now boasts a catalogue of more than 220,000 products. The newly added products encompass diverse categories from ranges such as Multicomp Pro, including cables, connectors, personal protective equipment (PPE), and test equipment, among others.

"We are excited to announce the expansion of our industrial product portfolio with the addition of over 20,000 new products," said Lee Turner, Farnell Vice President of Product & Supplier Management, in a press release. "This strategic move underscores our commitment to providing our customers with a comprehensive selection of high-quality industrial solutions, further solidifying Farnell's position as a trusted leader in this category."

Farnell's expanded range of industrial products caters to a wide spectrum of customers, from DIY enthusiasts to seasoned professionals, offering something for everyone.