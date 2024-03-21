Synopsys expands IP portfolio with acquisition of Intrinsic ID

The acquisition adds production-proven PUF IP to Synopsys' semiconductor IP portfolio, enabling SoC designers to protect their SoCs by generating a unique identifier on the chip utilising the inherent and distinctive characteristics of every silicon chip.

The acquisition also adds Intrinsic ID's team of research and development engineers who have deep expertise in PUF technology. The terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

"In our increasingly connected world, chip designers are integrating PUF technology in their SoCs for many applications, including identification and the creation of a product ID for track and trace," said Joachim Kunkel, general manager of the Solutions Group at Synopsys, in a press release.

The general manager says that the company is looking forward to expanding its R&D presence in the Netherlands with Intrinsic ID's team and establishing a center of excellence for PUF technology in Eindhoven.