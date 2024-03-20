Infineon to create over 100 new jobs in Ireland

The jobs, which are all highly skilled engineering positions, will be split evenly between the Dublin and Cork R&D sites and will bring the company's total workforce in Ireland to over 300.

“Ireland is an important research hub for Infineon and we are committed to expanding our presence even further,” said Martin O'Keefe, MD for Infineon Semiconductor Ireland Ltd, i a press release from the IDA Ireland. “The vibrant Irish engineering ecosystem enables us to be a centre of excellence for innovation and R&D for the company.”

The investment will also see the expansion of R&D facilities in both Cork and Dublin. The company's research teams in Ireland are focused on IP development for the automotive and consumer markets. The new hires will help in the development of new technologies and products that will aim to drive digitalisation and decarbonisation on a global scale.