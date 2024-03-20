Innatera raises €15 million for mass production of processor

Innatera says that its microprocessors mimic the brain's processing mechanisms, utilising a proprietary analog-mixed signal computing architecture. The company recently unveiled the Spiking Neural Processor T1, boasting high-performance signal processing and pattern recognition within a sub-milliwatt power envelope. The Talamo software development kit simplifies brain-inspired spiking neural network development, which was demonstrated through breakthrough radar and audio applications at this year's CES.

Innatera reached silicon maturity for customer sampling within its seed round in 2020, and this Series-A funding continues the company's trajectory with a focus on customer applications and adoption.

"We're on a mission to bring intelligence to a billion sensors by 2030, and the Series-A investment takes us a step closer to our target. I'm proud of what our teams have been able to accomplish with the T1 and the applications we've built with our customers and partners," says Sumeet Kumar, CEO of Innatera in a press release.

Among the participants in the series-A funding round were Invest-NL Deep Tech Fund, the EIC Fund, MIG Capital, Matterwave Ventures, and Delft Enterprises.