ASU and Deca team up to open research center

The new Center for Advanced Wafer-Level Packaging Applications and Development aims to catalyse innovation in the United States, expanding domestic semiconductor manufacturing capabilities and driving advancements in fields such as AI, machine learning, automotive electronics and high-performance computing.

The center will combine advanced-packaging technology, equipment, processes, materials, expertise and training, fostering the development of new capabilities from proof of concept to pilot scale. ASU is the first university implementation of Deca’s M-Series fan-out and Adaptive Patterning technologies under the Microelectronics Commons, a network of regional technology hubs coordinated to deliver on projects requested by the Department of Defense as part of the CHIPS and Science Act, the federal legislation which aims to expand America’s global leadership in microelectronics.

“This is at the heart of the next generation of innovation in microelectronics and everything it enables,” says Zak Holman, vice dean for research and innovation for ASU’s Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering, in a press release. “Deca has developed a unique technology, and ASU brings extraordinary capacity that will provide the resources to leverage Deca’s technology in ways that will be a differentiator for the work we are doing together through the SWAP Hub.”

In collaboration with Deca, ASU is committed to establishing onshore access to these advanced-packaging capabilities. This entails acquiring, installing and implementing a comprehensive set of process and metrology equipment at the facility, capable of accommodating both 200mm and 300mm device wafer formats, as well as 300mm M-Series molded fan-out wafers, providing unparalleled flexibility for a diverse range of customers and applications.