SK hynix starts volume production of industry’s first HBM3E

In order to build a successful AI system that processes a huge amount of data quickly, a semiconductor package should be composed in a way that numerous AI processors and memories are multi-connected. Global big tech companies have been increasingly requiring stronger performance of AI semiconductors and SK hynix says that it expects its HBM3E to be their optimal choice that meets such growing expectations.

To illustrate this SK hynix says that its latest product is "the industry’s best in all the aspects required for an AI memory" including speed and heat control. It processes up to 1.18TB of data per second, equivalent to processing more than 230 full-HD movies (5GB each), in a second.

As AI memory operates at an extremely high speed, controlling heat is another key qualification required for AI memories. SK hynix’s HBM3E also comes with a 10% improvement in heat-dissipation performance, compared with the previous generation.

Sungsoo Ryu, Head of HBM Business at SK hynix, said that mass production of HBM3E has completed the company’s lineup of industry-leading AI memory products.