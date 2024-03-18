ASML invests in EUR 110m fund to support deeptech startups
Dutch lithography firm ASML is supporting its home country by supporting the Eindhoven-based DeepTechXL fund. It invests in firms doing work in quantum, photonics and other complex engineering fields.
The DeepTechXL venture capital project was founded in 2022, and has since invested in eight companies including quantum computing cryogenic cable developer Delft Circuits and supercontinuum generation laser maker Superlight. Among its founding partners were ASML, Philips, BOM, TNO, and High Tech Campus Eindhoven, along with a broad network of research institutes and industry experts
DeepTechXL set out to raise EUR 100 million, but has already surpassed that. Now, it has confirmed ASML among its most recent contributors.
“DeepTechXL is much more than an investment fund for ASML,” CEO Peter Wennink told the Financieele Dagblad on Thursday. “It is a wonderful example of a collaboration between various actors in the Dutch deep tech ecosystem, who have united behind a long-term vision.”