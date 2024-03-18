ASML invests in EUR 110m fund to support deeptech startups

The DeepTechXL venture capital project was founded in 2022, and has since invested in eight companies including quantum computing cryogenic cable developer Delft Circuits and supercontinuum generation laser maker Superlight. Among its founding partners were ASML, Philips, BOM, TNO, and High Tech Campus Eindhoven, along with a broad network of research institutes and industry experts

DeepTechXL set out to raise EUR 100 million, but has already surpassed that. Now, it has confirmed ASML among its most recent contributors.