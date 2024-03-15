Quintessent raises $11.5m to advance silicon photonics tech

The semiconductor company says its tech is in demand thanks to the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence. It states that this type of computing requires the orchestration of massively parallel units of distributed but interconnected compute resources at the cluster or datacenter scale.

This requires architectures that can match the rapid progression of bandwidth scaling from computing and switching interfaces while simultaneously minimising power, latency, fibre count, chip size, and total cost of ownership.

Investors believe Quintessent can rise to the challenge with its optical connectivity solutions. The oversubscribed round was led by Osage University Partners along with M Ventures and Entrada Ventures.