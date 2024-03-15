Quintessent raises $11.5m to advance silicon photonics tech
Santa Barbara-based Quintessent has completed a new funding round, which will help the firm accelerate the development of more scalable and reliable optical interconnects.
The semiconductor company says its tech is in demand thanks to the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence. It states that this type of computing requires the orchestration of massively parallel units of distributed but interconnected compute resources at the cluster or datacenter scale.
This requires architectures that can match the rapid progression of bandwidth scaling from computing and switching interfaces while simultaneously minimising power, latency, fibre count, chip size, and total cost of ownership.
Investors believe Quintessent can rise to the challenge with its optical connectivity solutions. The oversubscribed round was led by Osage University Partners along with M Ventures and Entrada Ventures.
“We are grateful for the support from our new and existing investors who all recognize the need for foundational innovations to catalyze sustainable and reliable interconnect scaling for the era of accelerated computing,” said Alan Liu, CEO and co-founder of Quintessent. This new funding allows us to grow our team and accelerate the development of highly scalable and highly reliable optical interconnects that transcend the scaling limitations of incumbent solutions, built on top of a unique technology stack including our multi-wavelength comb laser.”